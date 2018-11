China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with Dominican President Danilo Medina (L) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 02 November 2018. EPA/JASON LEE / POOL

China and the Dominican Republic on Friday laid the foundations for recently established diplomatic ties by signing several bilateral agreements of cooperation in sectors such as trade, education and finance.

Dominican President Danilo Medina is on the first official trip to China by a leader from his country.