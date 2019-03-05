"Made in China 2025," a government-led industrial program at the center of the contentious United States-China trade dispute, is officially gone; but in name only, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.
During a nearly 100-minute speech to China's legislature Tuesday, Premier Li Keqiang dropped any reference to the plan that the Trump administration has criticized as a subsidy-stuffed program to make China a global technology leader at the expense of the US. The policy had been a highlight of Li's State-of-the-Nation-like address for three years running.