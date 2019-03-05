US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin (2-L), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (3-L) and Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Liu He (4-R) participate in a US-China trade talk meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) arrive for the opening of the Second Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 03 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

"Made in China 2025," a government-led industrial program at the center of the contentious United States-China trade dispute, is officially gone; but in name only, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

During a nearly 100-minute speech to China's legislature Tuesday, Premier Li Keqiang dropped any reference to the plan that the Trump administration has criticized as a subsidy-stuffed program to make China a global technology leader at the expense of the US. The policy had been a highlight of Li's State-of-the-Nation-like address for three years running.