A police car sits at the scene of an incident where people children were killed in a knife attack, at a street in Yulin, Mizhi county, Shaanxi province, China, Apr 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YU JIAN CHINA OUT

People prepare to donate their blood to injured victims in a knife attack, on the local plaza in Yulin, Mizhi county, Shaanxi province, China, Apr 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YU JIAN CHINA OUT

Beijing, Sep 27 (efe-epa) – China on Thursday executed a man who stabbed nine secondary-school students to death and wounded 11 others in April in Shaanxi province, the People´s Daily newspaper reported.

Zhao Zewei was sentenced to death in July after a court found him guilty of murder following the April 27 stabbing attack at a high school in Mizhi County.