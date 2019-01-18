China will see 2.99 billion trips during 40-day travel rush for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, an official said Friday.
The 40-day period, which is the peak travel season in the country, will begin Jan.21 and end Mar.1.
Chinese passengers gather at the Beijing railway station, Jan.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG
Chinese travelers take a photo of their train ticket at the Beijing railway station, Jan.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG
China will see 2.99 billion trips during 40-day travel rush for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, an official said Friday.
The 40-day period, which is the peak travel season in the country, will begin Jan.21 and end Mar.1.