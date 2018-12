Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory that produces equipment for babies and children in Kunshan city near Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A general view from a drone of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group shipyard, privately owned large-scale enterprise integrating shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing, in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, China, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China's foreign trade is expected to grow significantly in 2019 despite uncertainty arising from its trade dispute with the United States, according to a Chinese Ministry of Commerce report on Monday.

According to the ministry, China has maintained a stable economic outlook despite growing external uncertainties, and recorded strong growth during the first three quarters of the current year.