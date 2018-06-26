Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks at a press conference after the inaugural US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue at the Department of State in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

China hopes the current trade tensions with the United States will not influence the US defense secretary's visit to Beijing, which kicked off Tuesday as part of his Asia tour.

"Now the China-US relation is at a sensitive stage, and all of you pay attention to the trade issues between the two countries," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference Tuesday amid deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing following reciprocal announcements of tariffs initiated by the White House.