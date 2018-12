Containers are being transported by cranes at a fully automatic container berth of Port of Qingdao in Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's export growth slowed sharply in November, as effects of shipment frontloading due to trade tensions with the U.S. may have started to wane, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Saturday.

Total exports grew 5.4% from a year earlier, decelerating from a 15.6% increase in October, the General Administration of Customs said Saturday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 10.0% growth in overseas shipment.