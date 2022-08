Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets taxi on the runway before take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, 07 August 2022. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Chinese armed forces announced they will continue Monday with the military drills around Taiwan that began in response to United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island.

The military exercises, which started on Thursday, were scheduled to end on Sunday, although Beijing did not officially confirm the date for its conclusion.