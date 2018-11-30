China on Friday extradited from Bulgaria a Chinese citizen suspected of corruption, official news agency Xinhua reported.
It was the first time a former civil servant has been extradited from an EU member state to China, the report said.
Officers of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force stand guard in Beijing, China, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG
