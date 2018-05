US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi (L) hold a news conference at the beginning of their meeting, in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi speaks during a news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at the beginning of their meeting, in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China said Thursday it has failed to identify the cause of a mild brain injury in an employee at the United States consulate in Shenzhen.

The US State Department had announced on Wednesday that an employee of the US consulate in Shenzhen had reported experiencing "abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure," before he was diagnosed with a minor brain injury, similar to those reported by 24 American consulate staff in Cuba last year.