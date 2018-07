Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the 20th European Union EU-China Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday filed a fresh formal complaint against the United States to the World Trade Organization after the US imposed additional tariffs worth $200 billion.

Beijing made the announcement in a statement issued after the China-European Union summit, at which both parties committed to defend the multilateral system of trade and rejected US protectionist measures.