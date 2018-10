Chinese actress Fan Bingbing arrives for the screening of 'Ash Is Purest White' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 11 May 2018 (issued 03 October 2018). According to media reports on 03 October 2018, the missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has been accused of tax evasion by Chinese officials. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing arrives for the premiere of 'L'amant Double' during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2017. According to media reports on 03 October 2018, the missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has been accused of tax evasion by Chinese officials. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

One of the most popular Chinese actors has been fined millions of yuan for tax evasion, the tax authorities of the country informed on Wednesday, not specifying the amount of the fine.

The Chinese government had in July announced an investigation in possible cases of tax evasion by famous film and television actors in the country, resulting in Fan Bingbing being publicly accused of hiding part of her earnings.