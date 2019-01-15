Chinese children pose for photo beside logos of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at Beijing Olympic expo 2018 at Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, Aug.8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

China is getting its venues ready and giving final touch to the newly set up infrastructure for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be hosted jointly by Beijing and Zhangjiakou in northern Hebei province, state-run China Daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, Beijing is accelerating the construction of the three of the 26 sports venues, including the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing downtown Beijing and the National Sliding Center in Zhangjiakou.