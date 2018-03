A Long March-2F rocket, carrying China's Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft, takes off from the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct 17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to a reporter's question during a press conference at the French Embassy in Beijing, China, Jan 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

A Long March rocket carrying the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 takes off from launching pad at the China Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, Apr 20, 2017 (issued Apr 22, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China and France will jointly launch an ocean research satellite in September to help the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.

It is the first satellite that both countries are jointly promoting and is expected to boost bilateral technological cooperation, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, which is responsible for developing the device.