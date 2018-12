Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C) walk pass a People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier walks pass the People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier listens to China's President Xi Jinping (unseen) speaking during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

China's President Xi Jinping (C) meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (unseen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

China and Germany agreed to increase bilateral cooperation and safeguard free trade in a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

After meeting China's Xi Jinping in Beijing, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday that China-Germany ties were closer than ever, and that Germany wanted to increase trade and investment in the Asian country.