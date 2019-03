Wreckage lies at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Rescue workers carry wreckage at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday ordered Chinese airlines to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, after an Ethiopian Airlines plane of the same model crashed soon after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 that was acquired by the Ethiopian Airlines in 2018, had crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday.