Rohingya refugees walk under the rain as they arrive at Bangladesh border at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Sept. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

China, Myanmar's traditional economic and political ally, on Thursday welcomed an agreement signed between Myanmar and the United Nations to guarantee the safe return of the Rohingya refugees, who had been fleeing to Bangladesh since last year to escape a military offensive.

The agreement, signed Wednesday between the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with Myanmar authorities in the capital city of Naypyidaw, would look at creating conditions conducive to the return of the refugees to their villages.