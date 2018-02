Pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea in action during a training session prior to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Thursday hailed the rapprochement between the two Koreas during preparations for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and asked the United States to not hamper the efforts.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a joint press conference with Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission that while the two sides are trying to open the doors to peace, "it is not right for other parties to close the door."