An aerial view of the fish nurse ponds made on the river, and fishing boats in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China on Tuesday announced its state-owned companies have halted their purchases of agricultural goods from the United States in response to Washington's ramping up of tariffs on Chinese imports.

In a statement posted on its website, the Asian giant's ministry of commerce said that the US' decision to slap an additional 10 percent of tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese products, effective Sept. 1, was a "grave violation" of the agreements reached at the June 29 meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.