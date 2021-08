Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, leave the Hilton hotel headed to the airport in Wuhan, China, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, attends a press conference by the State Council Information Office to release the White Paper on fighting COVID-19 China in action, in Beijing, China, 07 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

A security staff tries to stop the photographer from taking pictures of Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, 27 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Fifty five percent of Chinese people have already received both Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to the latest official data released Friday.

According to the country’s state press, National Health Commission Spokesman Mi Feng said Friday that more than 777 million people are already "fully vaccinated" against the disease.