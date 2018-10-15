A woman passes by a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald J. Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Yi Gang, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), speaks to reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China central bank Governor Yi Gang said policy makers have "plenty" of tools to deal with uncertainties from trade frictions with the United States, in an effort by Beijing to alleviate concerns over slowing economic growth, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Monday.

The People's Bank of China has sufficient room in its tool box, including interest rates, reserve-requirement ratios and monetary condition, Mr. Yi said during the International Monetary Fund's annual gathering over the weekend in Bali, Indonesia.