China central bank Governor Yi Gang said policy makers have "plenty" of tools to deal with uncertainties from trade frictions with the United States, in an effort by Beijing to alleviate concerns over slowing economic growth, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Monday.
The People's Bank of China has sufficient room in its tool box, including interest rates, reserve-requirement ratios and monetary condition, Mr. Yi said during the International Monetary Fund's annual gathering over the weekend in Bali, Indonesia.