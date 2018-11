US President Donald Trump (R) and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

China hopes that the upcoming meeting between the presidents of the United States and China on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires would yield positive results, an official said on Thursday.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss their ongoing trade dispute at the meeting.