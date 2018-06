A handout photo made available by the Bolivian Information Agency shows President Evo Morales leaving for a foreign tour during which he will visit Moscow and Beijing, in El Alto, Bolivia, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Bolivian Information Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China Saturday hoped that the Bolivian president's upcoming state visit to the country would boost practical cooperation between the two countries.

Evo Morales' visit "will help deepen practical cooperation between the two sides and bilateral exchanges so that we two countries can forge closer coordination on the international stage and move forward bilateral ties," foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press conference.