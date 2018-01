North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (C) and delegates arrive for a meeting with South Korean delegates (not pictured) in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG UI-CHEL / POOL

China hoped Tuesday ongoing high level talks between the two Koreas - the first in two years - would help the countries to reconcile their differences.

"We hope this talk will improve inter-Korea relations and promote reconciliation and cooperation," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in a press conference in Beijing shortly after top officials of the two Koreas met at a location along the militarized border that separates the two countries.