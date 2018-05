Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (not pictured) at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAOHIKO HATTA/POOL

China hopes that the upcoming trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea, the first high-level meeting since 2015, will settle regional issues and safeguard the stability of the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will host the summit with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and China's Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo on May 9.