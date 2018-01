US President Donald J. Trump speaks after signing a section 201 action issuing tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines to help US manufacturers, in the Oval Office, at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE THEILER / POOL

China said on Thursday that it hoped that the trade-related friction with the United States is not aggravated and that they can resolve their disagreements.

China's statement came at a time of increased tension between the two superpowers after a US decision to raise import duties on some Chinese goods.