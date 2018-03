Outgoing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers farewell remarks in the State Department briefing room in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

China is hopeful that the dismissal of Rex Tillerson as United States Secretary of State will not adversely affect the positive moment of rapprochement between the US and North Korea, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump removed Tillerson from his position on Tuesday, replacing him with former CIA chief Mike Pompeo.