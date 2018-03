Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Martin Vizcarra, a civil engineer and businessman is sworn-in as new Peruvian President, in Lima, Peru, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

The Chinese Government said Tuesday that it hoped that its cooperation with Peru, one of the main destinations for its investment in Latin America, will increase under its new president.

Martin Vizcarra, the new president of Peru, took office after the former President, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned.