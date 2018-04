Supporters of the Citizen Action Party (PAC) gather on the street to celebrate the victory of PAC's official candidate Carlos Alvarado, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

The President-elect of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado (C), of the Citizen Action Party, gives his victory speech during an event in Roosevelt Square, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, Costa Rica, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER OTAROLA

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang attends a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Monday congratulated Costa Rica's president-elect Carlos Alvarado and hoped to continue working with the new government to deepen bilateral ties and strategic partnership.

"We believe that under his leadership the Costa Rican government and the citizens will achieve great strides in national development," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference in Beijing.