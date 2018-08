Then-treasurer Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attends an Australia China Business Council 2018 Canberra Networking Day event at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, June. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China said it hopes to work with the new Australian government to get bilateral ties back on track, state media China Daily reported Saturday.

Scott Morrison was sworn in as new Liberal Party leader and prime minister of Australia on Friday after an internal ballot and days of chaos leading to the ouster of Malcolm Turnbull.