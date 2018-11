China's Deputy Trade Minister Wang Shouwen speaks during a joint press conference held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's 23rd Ministers responsible for Trade Meeting being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOANG DINH NAM / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China said on Friday that it hoped the meeting between its president and his counterpart from the United States during the G20 summit in Argentina would help find a way out of the trade war between the two countries.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit that will kick off in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30.