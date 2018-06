Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul 14,2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China hopes the imminent meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States goes off as planned and has a positive outcome, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a highly anticipated summit in Singapore on Tuesday.