South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) as they walk to meeting room in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

China Wednesday highlighted the importance of the agreement reached between the two Koreas at the summit held in Pyongyang and expressed its hope that both sides would implement it sincerely to achieve lasting peace in the region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, Wednesday signed a joint declaration containing the results of their summit in Pyongyang.