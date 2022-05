President of Chile, Michelle Bachelt (C), Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi (R), and Chilean Foreign Minister, Heraldo Munoz (L), participate in the inauguration of the second Ministerial Meeting of the CELAC-China Forum in Santiago, Chile, 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO RUIZ

A handout photo released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), shows UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (2-L), meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R), in Guangzhou, China, 23 May 2022 (issued 24 May 2022). EPA-EFE/OHCHR HANDOUT HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and Former President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, presents an update on situation of human rights in Ukraine, during the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nation in Geneva, Switzerland, 30 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Beijing hopes that the first trip to China of the current United Nations' rights chief will serve to "clarify misinformation," the country's foreign minister said ahead of the envoy's visit to Xinjiang region.

The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Wang Yi met Monday in the southeastern city of Guangzhou, after the arrival of the UN envoy for a six-day visit – the first of a holder of the office in 17 years.