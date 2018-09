North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

A handout photo made available by South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un (R) greeting Seoul's special envoy Chung Eui-yong ahead of their talks in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China on Thursday welcomed a decision to hold an upcoming summit between the leaders of North and South Korea and hoped the meeting will be a political success.

"As a close neighbor, China supports this meeting and hopes the two sides can move forward to alleviate tensions in order to find a political solution to the peninsular issue," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing.