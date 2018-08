North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

China on Wednesday welcomed the upcoming summit between North and South Korea scheduled for in September in Pyongyang, and said it hoped it would yield positive results.

On Monday, it was announced that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would meet in September, the third meeting between the two since the start of a rapprochement process earlier this year.