A rescue worker rests on the site where Four Seasons Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed in Suzhou city, close to Shanghai, China, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Rescue workers walk out of the site where Four Seasons Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed in Suzhou city, close to Shanghai, China, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Rescue workers rest near the site where the Four Seasons Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed, in Suzhou city, near Shanghai, eastern China, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

An aerial view taken with a drone shows the site where the Four Seasons Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed in Suzhou city, near Shanghai, eastern China, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The number of people killed in the collapse of an annex of a hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou has climbed to 17, local authorities reported Wednesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The collapse occurred at 3.33 pm on Monday, trapping 23 people, 17 of whom have died, while five were injured and one was unharmed.