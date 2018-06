Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) solders stand guard inside the grounds of the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Jun 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese girl holds up the national flag inside the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Jun 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese government, on the 29th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, said Monday that it had reached clear conclusions about the events of Jun. 4, 1989, but ignored demands for justice by the Tiananmen Mothers group, made up of relatives of the victims.

Referring to the political disturbance at the end of the 1980s, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a press conference that the Chinese government had made clear cut conclusions about it.