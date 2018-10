Zhong Shan Minister of Commerce of China gives his speech during UAE-China Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

China on Monday announced it will impose anti-dumping tariff of 123.4 percent and 41.1 percent on the import of hydroiodic acid from the United States and Japan for the next five years.

China's ministry of commerce said in a statement that the tariffs will come into effect on Oct. 16 and have been imposed as a result of substantial losses incurred by the national industry in the sector.