A worker inspects a container placed on a trailer at the Aomi International Container Terminal in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016 (reissued Jun 15, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A general view of containers at the Port of Qingdao in Qingdao, China's Shandong province, Apr 302018 (reissued Jun 15, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China said on Saturday it will impose new import tariffs on about $50 billion worth of products from the United States, in response to the latest announcement by the US imposing new tariffs on goods from China,

The Chinese State Council decided to impose 25 percent additional tariffs on 659 US products, including vehicles and agricultural products, two of the most sensitive sectors for the US.