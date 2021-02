China and India confirmed the complete withdrawal of their respective troops from the Pangong Lake area in the western Himalayas, where the worst clashes in 45 years between the two nuclear powers took place in June 2020.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday night, the defense ministries of both countries said that at a commander-level meeting, the "two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area." EFE-EPA