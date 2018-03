Chinese policemen block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Officers of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force stand guard near Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A special size Mercedes-Benz car, believed to be carrying a high-ranking North Korean officer, travels along a road near Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China told the United States that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visited Beijing this week, the White House said on Tuesday in a statement.

The communication on Monday between Beijing and Washington also included a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping for his US counterpart, Donald Trump.