A passenger waits for the boarding call at the airport in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 22, 2004. EPA-EFE/Qilai Shen

The airport in Shenzhen city, one of the tech hubs in China, has introduced a new system under which passengers with good safety credit scores will be able to clear security faster, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday.

The system is a part of the Civil Aviation Administration of China's attempt to improve the service.