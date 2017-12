North Korean and Chinese flags fly on a mast of a boat in a Chinese shipyard along the Yalu River bordering North Korea near the town of Sinuiju, in the Hailong village of Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, Apr. 7, 2013 (Dec. 29, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 06 January 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China said Friday it has been investigating alleged illegal sales of crude oil by vessels flying its flag to North Korean ships on the high seas, after accusations in the South Korean media.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said at a press conference that several reports had suggested that a Chinese vessel was suspected of transporting oil to North Korea on Oct. 19, and China immediately launched an investigation.