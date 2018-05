A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian president Hassan Rouhani speaking during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China has invited the president of Iran to participate in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Qingdao, the Chinese foreign minister said on Monday.

According to Wang Yi, Hassan Rouhani is set to join Russian president Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstani president Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyzstani president Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the summit, which will be held during Jun. 9-10 and presided over by Chinese president Xi Jinping.