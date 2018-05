The logo of the People's Insurance Company of China adorns one of its office buildings in Beijing, China Dec 30, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Chinese authorities on Thursday sentenced the ex-president of the state-owned People's Insurance Company of China to 11 years in prison on corruption charges.

Wang Yincheng was found guilty by a court in Fujian province of accepting money and gifts worth over 8.7 million yuan (around $1.4 million) between 2006 and 2016, either directly or through relatives, the official China Daily newspaper reported.