Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd-L) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd-R) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) review honor guards during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) speaks as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) looks on during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China and Japan on Friday signed 10 agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas including finance and trade, and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to achieve regional stability.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe met at the Great Hall of the People as they attended a reception ceremony and signed bilateral cooperation agreements along with other members of their respective governments.