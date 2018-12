A Long March-4C rocket carrying a relay satellite, named Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), is launched at 5:28 a.m. Beijing Time from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

A visitor takes photograph of a Chang'e 3 lander model from the Chinese lunar exploration program on display during an exhibition displaying China's achievements over the past five years at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing, China, Sep. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China launched the Chang'e 4 lunar probe on Saturday morning, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Long March-3B rocket carrying the probe, which includes a module and an explorer vehicle (also known as a rover), took off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province at 2:23 am.