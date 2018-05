A customer at a street corner store reads a local newspaper with front page images of China's Chang'e-Three spacecraft landing on the moon, in Beijing, China, Dec. 15, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A visitor takes photograph of a Chang'e 3 lander model from the Chinese lunar exploration program on display during an exhibition displaying China's achievements over the past five years at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

China early Monday launched a relay satellite to establish a communication link between the Earth and the lunar probe Chang'e-4 to explore the Moon's far side.

The satellite, called Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), was transported by a Long March-4C rocket that took off early Monday morning from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China, official news agency Xinhua reported, quoting China National Space Administration (CNSA).