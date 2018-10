A Long March-4C rocket carrying a relay satellite, named Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), is launched from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

China on Monday successfully launched an observation satellite to study ocean surface winds and waves in collaboration with France, Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The China-France Oceanography Satellite took off at 8:43 am from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in northwest China's Gobi Desert and entered orbit, 520 kilometers (323 miles) above the Earth.